Keep your skin looking fresh and shine-free with Estée Lauder's Double Wear Light Soft Matte Hydra Makeup. Infused with hyaluronic acid, this matte foundation helps skin feel comfortable, as it helps to control oil. Its lightweight and non-drying formula blurs and reduces the look of pores and imperfections for a photo-ready finish. Key Benefits: Oil-controlling Transfer-resistant Fragrance-free Non-acnegenic; won't clog pores 1CO Shell is ideal for light skin tones.