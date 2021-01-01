DEVON WINDSOR Estelle Top in Pink. - size XS (also in L, M, S) DEVON WINDSOR Estelle Top in Pink. - size XS (also in L, M, S) Self: 80% nylon 20% spandexLining: 88% nylon 12% spandex. Made in China. Hand wash. Unpadded underwire cups. Back buckle clasp closure. Front tie closure at bust with cut-out detail. Item not sold as a set. DVWS-WX109. ESTELLE. DEVON WINDSOR launched with a collection of fashion forward swimwear in 2019. Made of luxurious Italian and Brazilian fabrics, the line incorporates refined details and unique hardware on styles including high cut bikinis, belted and cut out full-piece suits. Since its debut, the collection has expanded to offer an array of stylish resort wear and cover ups for both on and off the beach. Easy, wearable styles including cropped jackets, mini skirts, and knit dresses make for confident looks with minimal effort.