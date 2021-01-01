American Health Ester-C with D3 Bone & Immune Health Complex Vegetarian Tablets - 24-Hour Immune Support, 1000 mg Ester-C, 5000 IU Vitamin D3, Non-Acidic Vitamin C - 60 Count, 60 Servings

24-Hour Immune Support; Ester-C delivers 24-hour immune support, so one daily serving of 1000 mg is all you need; As a potent antioxidant, it helps fight free radicals, which can cause oxidative stress that may lead to the premature aging of cells Optimal Absorption; Ester-C increases the levels of Vitamin C in the body that can get into white blood cells (an important part of your immune system); Stays there longer than regular vitamin C Essential Vitamins; One packet of Ester-C provides as much Vitamin C as 10 oranges; Contains essential vitamins such as B-6 and B-12 to support energy metabolism; Vital electrolytes aid in hydration Delicious Flavor; Ester-C Effervescent Vitamin C offers 24-hour immune support in a refreshing Natural Raspberry flavor powder packet; Just take one packet daily with water for all-day and all-night immune support Suitable For Vegetarians & Vegans; No gluten, no yeast, no wheat, no dairy, no lactose, no soy, no egg, no grapefruit, no artificial sweeteners, no peanuts, no tree nuts, no fish; Natural Raspberry Flavor; Non-GMO