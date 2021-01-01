Max Mara Ester Pleated Wool-Blend Shirtdress

This pleated shirtdress is composed of a stretch wool-cashmere blend flannel. Spread collar Long sleeves Covered button placket Side on-seam pockets 90% virgin wool/8% cashmere/2% elastane Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Max Maras history of impeccable tailoring dates back to 1850, when founder Achille Maramotti's great grandmother owned a fashion atelier in Italy. Since its official launch in 1951, incredible craftsmanship has remained an integral part of the labels heritagefrom its timeless silhouettes in luxe fabrics to sharp suiting, lush wrap coats and sleek accessories. Designer Lifestyle - Max Mara > Max Mara > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Max Mara. Color: Dark Grey. Size: 4.