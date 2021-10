The ReTrak Animalz retractable headphones are designed for little ears with volume-limiting technology not to exceed 85dB. Manufactured with high-quality components and a built-in retractable cable, this tangle-free headphone solution is built to last with kids in mind. The cuddly soft fabric and lovable animal design ensure comfort for road trips, plane rides, or casual listening. Parents can relax knowing their children's ears are safe with Animalz headphones.