It's easy to see why Maria Tash's dainty earrings are adored by everyone from Danielle Bernstein to Ashley Graham - each one is versatile, comfortable and looks so cool. This 8mm 'Eternity' hoop is cast from 18-karat white gold and punctuated with a spike framed by shimmering diamonds. Mix and match it with [other styles id1199594] from the brand. Shown here with: [Cédric Charlier Dress id1159720], [Maria Tash Earring id1200550].