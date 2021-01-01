Ksubi Eterno Paradiso 9 O Heavenz Distressed Jeans

From the Eterno Paradiso Collection. Slim cigarette-fit jeans with a high rise and cropped length with classic five-pocket detailing. They are made from a premium comfort stretch denim in a light blue with heavy stonewash. Features single knee decon, raw-cut edge, light distressing and Ksubi branding. Five-pocket style Zip fly with button closure Ripped knee Raw-edge hem Cotton/elastane Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT Slim silhouette Rise, about 10" Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4. Contemporary Sportswear - Denim And Bottoms > Ksubi > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Ksubi. Color: Denim. Size: 29.