Silver-tone stainless steel case with a rubber strap. Fixed silver-tone stainless steel bezel. Black dial with silver-tone hands and index-Arabic numeral hour markers. Arabic numeral marker at the 3, 6, 9 and 12 o'clock positions. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Quartz movement. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 45 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Eterno Solotempo Series. Casual watch style. Brera Orologi Eterno Solotempo Quartz Black Dial Mens Watch BRETS4583.