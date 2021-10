Ethereum Digital Money Logo modern line style. Cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC. Perfect for Bitcoin investors, BTC lovers, Crypto enthusiasts, miners, traders and anyone interested in cryptocurrency, trading, Digital Currency or Cryptocurrency. Great idea for followers of Bitcoins, Ethereum, Ripple, BTC, XRP, ETH, Stellar Lumens XLM, Litecoin, cryptocurrencies, Crypto Blockchain HODL and Satoshi Nakamoto fans. For young investors. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem