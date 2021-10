Jay King Ethiopian Autumn Opal in Chalcedony Pendant Soft, yet earthy tones make this Mine Find a wonderful way to wear jewelry that's pretty rustic. Approx. 2-1/4"L x 1-1/16"W; necklace not included Stamped .925, sterling silver Pull-through bail Made in China Stone Information All sizes and weights approximate Stabilized Ethiopian Autumn Opal in Chalcedony: Pear-shaped (38x25mm); mined in Ethiopia