Theory Etiennette Striped Knit Blazer

A tailored, feminine silhouette featuring peak lapels, a cutaway front, and flattering nipped-in waist. Made from premium stretch viscose thats knit with stripes. Peaked lapels Long sleeves Button front Flap welt pockets Viscose/polyamide/elastane Dry clean Imported of Italian fabric SIZE & FIT Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND In 2000, founders Andrew Rosen and Elie Tahari launched Theory with a focus on innovative, comfortable stretch pants for women. Since then, the New York-based brand has become well-known for its mastery of polished, well-tailored separates for women and men. Contemporary Sportswear - Theory Sportswear > Theory > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Theory. Color: Navy Multi. Size: 6.