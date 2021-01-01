Etta Kiss Print Neon Collarless Shirt

Both statement and staple, the Etta georgette collarless shirt brings playful prints into the new season. With a relaxed fit, collarless neckline, 3/4 sleeves and a dipped hem, this style lets the pop-art inspired kiss print do all the talking. Pair with tailored trousers and a blazer to add quirky style to your 9 to 5 look, or wear with denim and trainers at the weekend. Semi-sheer shirt Fabric: soft, semi-sheer, printed All over kiss print, Button front fastening Collarless round neckline Dipped hem 3/4 sleeves Button cuff Semi-sheer fabric US size 4 length is 70cm Our model is 5ft10" and is wearing a UK size 8 Style code - 72nbx