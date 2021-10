Initial necklaces make such a special gift because you can choose one to represent a loved one. Oscar de la Renta's version is made from gold-plated metal and dotted with tiny Swarovski crystals that subtly catch the light. It's strung on a fairly long chain so will sit nicely with most necklines. Shown here with: [1064 Studio Earrings id1188408], [The Row Cardigan id1160707].