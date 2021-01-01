Aura Cacia Eucalyptus Exhilarating Pure Essential Oil - 0.5 fl oz

Pure and cleansing, the Aura Cacia Eucalyptus Exhilarating Essential Oil can be used in lots of different preparations because it's easy-to-use and very effective. This eucalyptus essential oil is 100percent pure with no synthetics. Aura Cacia tests each batch of essential oils for authenticity and purity. As one of the most popular essential oils, eucalyptus oil is purifying and awakening making it ideal for clearing away negative energy. Eucalyptus essential oil is often used in skin care oils, bath blends, home cleaning products, and diffusions. Blend 24 drops with 2 fluid ounces water in a mist bottle for a clarifying room spray.