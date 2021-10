100% Eucalyptus Lyocell Tencel Sheet Set Our ultra cooling and soft eucalyptus sheets are like silk, but better. Each of our 100% natural eucalyptus Tencel bed sheet sets is created sustainably and with certified Oeko-Tex eucalyptus fabric. This means there are no harmful chemicals used and that all components of our eucalyptus Tencel sheet set meet strict guidelines. What makes Sijo's Eucalyptus Tencel Bedding different? - Promotes healthier sleep: These eucalyptus sheets are antimicrobial, hypoallergenic, and cooling. - Ultra-smooth material: Luxurious and silky soft, our eucalyptus sheet set has a smooth, cool to the touch feeling. - Sustainably made & eco-friendly: Eucalyptus fabric requires minimal water or fertilizers, making our production process both eco-friendly and safe. Good To Know: Create your own Eucalyptus Sheet Bundle! Add a Eucalyptus Tencel Duvet Cover to receive 20% off.