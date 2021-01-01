CALVIN KLEIN euphoria for Men Eau de Toilette 2-Piece Gift Set in No Color at Nordstrom Rack

Tempting, exciting, and daring. Euphoria for Men is an Eau de Toilette that personifies masculine sensuality. Euphoria brings the promise of unforgettable memories, awakening the spirit and inspiring new experiences. . 2-piece set. Scent: Euphoria Eau de Toilette is a rich fragrance that opens with spicy ginger and pepper alongside chilled sudachi accord. An exciting blend of black basil and cedar leaf envelops the scent further, layered with creamy suede accord and Brazilian redwood. Addictive patchouli accord finishes the fragrance and leaves you wanting more. For directions, see "Additional Info". Made in Spain Set includes:. euphoria for Men 3.3oz Eau de Toilette Spray. euphoria for Men 1oz Eau de Toilette Mini