Combed cotton fine pique for superior hand feel and durability. - Contemporary cut with 3 button placket. - Garment pre-shrunk and suitable for wash up to 60°C and low tumble dry. - An excellent surface for decoration. - Fabric: 100% Combed cotton. - Weight: White 210gsm, Colors 215gsm. - US Sizes: XS - 6, S - 8, M - 10, L - 12, XL - 14, 2XL - 16. - Gender: Women