Yes4All Eva Foam Roller For Total Body Massage Therapy- Violet V2 - 18 inch

Yes4All Eva foam roller is a perfect solution for your muscle pains. With its lightweight and compact design, you can bring it anywhere to enjoy the massage benefits of a professional therapist anytime you want! Constructed of environment-friendly EVA materials, Yes4All EVA roller is superior, durable and can maintain its original form even after a long time of abuse. The closed-cell EVA foam design helps prevent moisture and bacteria from entering the roller; thus, it makes easier for you to clean and reuse. This versatile roller is great for rehab, injury prevention, myofascial release or strength training cardio. Moreover, it’s also lightweight and compact enough for people of all fitness levels to use. Available in 2 size options: 36 and 18-inch options. The two sizes can accommodate your various fitness needs, with the bigger size more suitable for upper body training while the smaller one is for lower body or small body areas that is hard to reach. Multiple colors are available for you to pick out the one that was designed just for you: Pink, Blue, Red Marble and Rainbow.