Lovers + Friends Eva Midi Dress in Tan. - size M (also in L, S, XL, XS, XXS) Lovers + Friends Eva Midi Dress in Tan. - size M (also in L, S, XL, XS, XXS) Sometimes simplicity is key when it comes to a covetable wardrobe. Taking a nod to the original bodycon silhouette, Lovers + Friends sleekly shapes the Eva Midi Dress. Ruched jersey sculpts your figure like second-skin, while the not so subtle thigh slit brings added desire.. Self: 95% bamboo fiber 5% elastaneLining: 100% poly. Hand wash cold. Fully lined. Ruched jersey fabric. Asymmetric hem. Imported. LOVF-WD1865. LFD696 R18. Constantly inspired by the laid back Los Angeles lifestyle in which the brand was founded, Lovers + Friends exudes ease and wearability, creating an effortlessly chic look that is California cool.