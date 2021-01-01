The easy breezy dress you'll be living in all spring and summer long. The Paige Evanne Dress has smocking around the neck, ties at the sleeves, a tiered skirt, tassels and a self-belt to accentuate the waist. Pull-over style with a smocked round neckline and tie chord with tassels. Long sleeve mini dress with subtly puffed sleeves and tied cuffs finished with a delicate ruffle accent. Crafted with an above the knee tiered skirt and matching fabric belt to accentuate the waist. Designed in an allover feminine floral pattern. 5% cotton, 45% viscose. Machine wash, dry flat. Imported. Measurements: Length: 35 in Chest Measurement: 36 in Sleeve Length: 23 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.