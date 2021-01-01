From paige
Paige Evanne Dress
The easy breezy dress you'll be living in all spring and summer long. The Paige Evanne Dress has smocking around the neck, ties at the sleeves, a tiered skirt, tassels and a self-belt to accentuate the waist. Pull-over style with a smocked round neckline and tie chord with tassels. Long sleeve mini dress with subtly puffed sleeves and tied cuffs finished with a delicate ruffle accent. Crafted with an above the knee tiered skirt and matching fabric belt to accentuate the waist. Designed in an allover feminine floral pattern. 5% cotton, 45% viscose. Machine wash, dry flat. Imported. Measurements: Length: 35 in Chest Measurement: 36 in Sleeve Length: 23 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.