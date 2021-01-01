Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Black dial with luminous silver-tone dauphine-style shape hands and index hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Date display at the 6 o'clock position. Ronda caliber 505 quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Cushion case shape. Case size: 42 mm. Case thickness: 8 mm. Butterfly clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Mathey-Tissot Evasion Black Dial Mens Watch H152AN.