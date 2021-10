A translucent, well-cushioned sole brings clear distinction to a sneaker that updates its low-slung skater profile with layers of smoky mesh and welded rubber. The upper fits like a sock to keep your foot comfortably in place over the cushy footbed, while the stabilizing interior shank grounds every step in a skater vibe that keeps you rolling. Lace-up style LuxLiner(TM) seamless inner sock wraps your foot for a comfortable, responsive fit