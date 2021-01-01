CAMI NYC Eve Bodysuit in Black. - size XXS (also in S, XS) CAMI NYC Eve Bodysuit in Black. - size XXS (also in S, XS) Self: 58% polyamide 24% cotton 18% elastaneContrast Fabric 1: 80% nylon 20% spandexContrast Fabric 2: 100% silkLining: 97% viscose 3% spandex. Dry clean only. Hidden back zipper closure. Gusset snap button closure. Adjustable shoulder straps. Boned bodice. Lace fabric. Imported. CAMN-WS315. H20-139. The search for the perfect silk camisole is over. Cami NYC designs the perfect staple piece to compliment your wardrobe and refine your everyday style with a collection of camisoles in a variety of distinct styles and range of colors. Each and every camisole is classic, feminine and versatile.