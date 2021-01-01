Ramp up your cold weather style with the leg-lengthening Alexandre Birman Evelyn Bootie 85, constructed of supple leather with a closed almond toe and tall stacked heel. Inside zip closure provides easy on and off, while front lace panel allows for a custom fit. Decorative knotted strap at ankle. Leather lining and insole. Rubber lug sole provides rugged look and enhanced traction. Made in Brazil. Measurements: Heel Height: 3 1 4 in Weight: 1 lb 1 oz Shaft: 9 in Platform Height: 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.