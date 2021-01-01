Clinique 35Cn 90 Sand Even Better Refresh™ Hydrating and Repairing Makeup Foundation

Clinique Even Better Refresh™ Hydrating And Repairing Makeup Foundation. Who It’s For / Skin Types Skin Types 1, 2, 3 (Dry, Dry Combination, and Oily Combination) What It Is Full-coverage foundation with 24-hour wear that revitalizes skin for a more youthful look. What It Does 24-hour hydrating foundation with flawless full coverage and a natural finish. Creates a virtually poreless look. Smooths and plumps for younger-looking skin. Key Ingredients / Technology Hyaluronic acid plumps fine dry lines, potent peptides help keep skin smooth and salicylic acid retexturizes skin. Great to Know: No parabens. No phthalates. No fragrance. Allergy tested. Oil-free. Non-streaking. Non-acnegenic. Won’t clog pores How to Use: Start in the center of the face, blending outward. Build coverage as needed. Remove with your favorite Clinique makeup remover.