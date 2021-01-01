Even We Can´t Fix Stupid Funny EMT EMS Paramedic Apparel T-Shirt

If you are a proud first responder or emergency room nurse with a sense of humor, then this outfit is ideal for you. Anyone who is part of the emergency paramedic squad is sure to love this attire. Great for emergency services employees and true heroes. Featuring the caduceus medical symbol with a humorous saying, this emergency room staff clothing for men and women is a great design for an ambulance technician, health care provider and medics. Perfect design for any trauma queen or nurse to wear to work. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem