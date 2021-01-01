Evening At Ushigome Tsuchiya Koitsu Evening, Geisha Kanji Tote Bag

Geisha stroll in entertainment district with rosy lantern lights reflecting off of wet post-rain street. Kanji says Tsuchiya Koitsu, the artist. Gorgeous vintage setting right out of Edo from one of Japan's great woodblock artists Visit Japan Woodblock Art Digitally Enhanced Collection by linking brand for more styles and products. Japanese art print designs Japanese historical culture and settings. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.