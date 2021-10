Two sparkling round diamonds -- SI2 quality -- are hugged by curves of 14K white gold in this spectacular two-stone ring for her from the Ever Us collection. Additional round diamonds decorate the band, bringing the total diamond weight to 1 1/2 carats. Ever Us. One diamond for your best friend. One diamond for your true love. One ring forever. Ever Us products may be protected by one or more patents or patents pending: everus.com/ip