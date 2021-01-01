REN Clean Skincare Evercalm Global Protection Day Cream (1.7 fl. oz.)

Healthy skin requires all-day protection and nourishment, REN Evercalm™ Global Protection Day Cream delivers that in spades. Its lightweight, nutrient-rich formula restores moisture while protecting your skin from everyday, city-life stressors like smoke and pollution. Powered by bio-extract ingredients, this fortifying formula combats sensitivity to make your skin more resilient to city living.Combat chronic discomfort, redness and sensitivity with REN's #1 selling moisturizer. Shea butter, sesame and sunflower oils restore moisture while a botanical base of chamomile and green tea extracts comfort and protect skin. Ideal for even the most sensitive of skin types.Key Ingredients and Benefits:Omega 3 and 7: reduce skin inflammation and irritationRoman Chamomile: sooth and calm rednessGlobal Protection Complex: a blend of antioxidants and free-radical scavengers that protect your skin against UV induced damage and premature agingClinical Results:97% said skin immediately felt calmer in a consumer user study.Due to a manufacturer packaging change, item received may vary from product image.