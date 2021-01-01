L'Oreal Paris EverPure Scalp Care + Detox Scrub Sulfate Free - 8oz

Your scalp deserves a detox! Treat yourself to a scalp massage with EverPure Sulfate Free Scalp Care + Detox Scalp Scrub with apricot seed and menthol for a scalp exfoliating treatment. Gently massage into scalp and relax. Our formula intensely purifies and exfoliates the scalp, removing unwanted impurities, excess oil and product build-up to create a purified base for your complete hair care routine. Follow with EverPure Sulfate Free Scalp Care + Detox Shampoo and Conditioner. Use scrub as often as needed. Colored hair requires special care. Our formula is 100percent sulfate free, paraben free, no harsh salts and is suitable for color-treated hair Because you're worth it! Before shampoo, wet hair and apply product to the roots. Gently massage into scalp. Rinse thoroughly. Follow with EverPure Scalp Care + Detox Shampoo and Conditioner. Use as often as needed. In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately. In case of contact with eyes, rinse them immediately.