Funny poop shirt. Every time you clog a toilet you exceed someone's expectations. Great shirt for anyone who happens to clog the loo. Perfect for anyone who spends too much time in the bathroom and needs to use the plunger afterwards. Toilet clogged with a smiling poopy poop. Funny, humorous shirt for anyone who exceed expectations at home, at work, or in the bathroom. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem