Balenciaga Everyday 61MM Embellished Rectangular Sunglasses

In an iconic rectangle directional shape, these metal frame feature embellished Balenciaga letters shaped in relief throughout both temples. 100% UV protection Solid lenses Adjustable nose pads Case and cleaning cloth included Metal Made in Italy SIZE 61mm lens width 15mm bridge width 145mm temple length ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in Spain in 1919 by Cristóbal Balenciaga, the iconic couture house is known for pushing boundaries with sculptural shapes and modern fabrications. Now based in Paris with Creative Director Demna Gvasalia at the helm, the brand continues to create meticulously tailored ready-to-wear, and innovative handbag, shoes and accessories.