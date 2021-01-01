Bread Beauty Supply Everyday Gloss Hair Oil, One Size , Multiple Colors

What it is: An oil blend for everyday, multi-way use that provides curls that feel soft, smooth, and glossy.Hair Type: Straight, Wavy, Curly, and CoilyHair Texture: Medium and ThickHair Concerns: - Dryness- Frizz- Damage, Split Ends, and BreakageKey Benefits: - Soft, glossy, non-greasy locks- Detangles and fights frizzFormulation: OilHighlighted Ingredients:- Kakadu Plum Oil: Contains vitamin C for ultimate scalp health.- Safflower Oil: Coats hair in fatty-acid goodness.- Capryl Capric Triglycerides: Provide delicate, lightweight shine and silkiness. Ingredient Callouts: This product is vegan, cruelty-free, and comes in recyclable packaging.What Else You Need to Know: One oil, many waysâdesigned to slip into almost any stage of your hair routine. This oil is non-greasy, pro-glossy, and coats your hair in lightweight, fatty-acid goodness for dewy strands and follicle health at the scalp.Clean at SephoraClean at Sephora is formulated without a list of over 50 ingredients, including sulfates (SLS and SLES), parabens, phthalates, and more. For the full list, check out the Ingredients tab. Kakadu Plum Oil: Contains vitamin C for ultimate scalp health.-Safflower Oil: Coats hair in fatty-acid goodness.-Capryl Capric Triglycerides: Provide delicate, lightweight shine and silkiness.Carthamus Tinctorius (Safflower) Seed Oil, Capryl Capric Triglycerides, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Ricinus Communis (Castor) Oil, Argania Spinosa (Argan) Kernel Oil, Fragrance, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil, Terminalia Ferdinandiana (Kakadu Plum) Seed Oil.Clean at Sephora products are formulated without:SulfatesâSLS + SLES, Parabens, Formaldehydes, Formaldehyde-releasing agents, Phthalates, Mineral Oil, Retinyl Palmitate, Oxybenzone, Coal Tar, Hydroquinone, Triclosan, Triclocarban, Undisclosed synthetic fragrances (Products can be formulated with disclosed synthetic fragrances that meet the following two criteria: (1) the synthetic fragrances do not include any of the ingredients listed in numbers 1 through 12 above and (2) the synthetic fragrances are at a concentration below 1% of the total formula) The following type of acrylates: (ethyl acrylate, ethyl methacrylate, methyl methacrylate, butyl methacrylate, hydroxypropyl methacrylate, tetrahydrofurfuryl methacrylate, trimethylolpropane trimethacrylate , aluminum salts), Animal Oils/Musks/Fats, Benzophenone + Related Compounds, Butoxyethanol, Carbon Black, Lead/Lead Acetate, Methyl Cellosolve + Methoxyethanol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone & Methylisothiazolinone, Mercury + Mercury Compounds (Thimerisol), Insoluble Plastic Microbeads (This prohibited ingredient applies to products that are meant to be rinsed off ), Resorcinol, Talc (Talc that is free of any asbestos can be used in the formulation provided that Brand conducts testing to ensure that talc is free of any asbestos.), Toluene, Butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA), Butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT) that is 0.1% or more of total formula, Ethanolamines DEA/TEA/MEA/ETA, Nanoparticles as defined by the European Commission, Petrolatum and Parrafin that is not USP grade, Phenoxyethanol that is 1% or more of total formulation, Polyacrylamide & Acrylamide, The following types of Styrene (Bromostyrene, Deastyrene/acrylates/dvbcopolymer, sodium styrene/divinylbenzene copolymer , styrene oxide, styrene), 1,4 Dioxane in final formulas must comply with the thresholds as follows: (10 or < ppm for products that are meant to be rinsed off, wiped off or removed, 3ppm or < for products that are meant to remain on the skin). Suggested Usage:-Apply to wet hair after washing and conditioning with the Hair Wash Gentle Milky Hair Cleanser (sold separately) and Hair Mask Creamy Deep Conditioner (sold separately).-Apply to dry hair in between wash days.-Apply all over dry hair and scalp as a pre-wash treatment and leave on for at least two hours before washing.