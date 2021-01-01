Perfect for relaxing at home, or quick walks around the neighborhood, the NIC+ZOE Everyday Terry Joggers are crafted from soft French terry fabric and feature vented ankle cuffs. Pull-on jogger style pants with contrast stitching. Slash hand pockets. 100% cotton. Machine wash cold with similar colors, tumble dry low. Cool iron if needed, do not bleach, do not dry clean. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 28 in Outseam: 39 in Inseam: 27 in Front Rise: 11 in Back Rise: 13 in Leg Opening: 12 in Product measurements were taken using size SM (US 4-6). Please note that measurements may vary by size.