Everything(r): The Everything Low-Carb Meal Prep Cookbook (Paperback)

300 fresh, simple, and easy recipes that combine the benefits of the popular meal-prep trend with the long-standing success of the low-carb diet--as well as a two-week meal plan and shopping guide to make cooking a snap! Following a low-carb diet is a great way to get in shape and lose weight. However, it can be hard to cut out familiar staples such as pasta, bread, and other carb-rich foods. That's where meal prepping comes in. By making all of your food ahead of time, you can protect your diet against impulsive cravings for carbs. The Everything(R) Low-Carb Meal Prep Cookbook will show you how, with a little advance planning, you can create healthy, low-carb meals for every day of the week to control exactly what you eat. With 300 delicious recipes, you'll find it easier than ever to get into the habit of prepping your meals--and you'll save time and money while starting on the path to a healthier diet.