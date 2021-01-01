Everything the best for your new job, banner - funny T-Shirt

Your colleague planned a change of job? He leaves the company and is improving? A good gift idea for colleagues who you miss in the office, construction, company. You look forward to that he continues, but want to be in a fun way Show how much you will miss him/her? Then wear this outfit the last day in the office. Sarcasm show joy in a different way. The last day, a special farewell party. It is not only a colleague, colleague, but a friend Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem