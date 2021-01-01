Stainless steel case with a black (calfskin) leather strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Silver dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. ETA caliber Swissmatic C15.111 automatic movement, containing 19 Jewels, bitting at 21600 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 75 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 40 mm. Case thickness: 11.6 mm. Band width: 21 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Everytime Swissmatic Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Tissot Everytime Swissmatic Automatic Silver Dial Mens Watch T109.407.16.031.00.