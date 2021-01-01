JONATHAN SIMKHAI STANDARD Evie Organic Terry Short in Lemon. - size M (also in L, S, XS) JONATHAN SIMKHAI STANDARD Evie Organic Terry Short in Lemon. - size M (also in L, S, XS) 100% cotton. Made in USA. Hand wash. Smocked elastic drawstring waistband. Side slant pockets. French terry fabric. Item not sold as set. Shorts measure approx 12 in length. JDAR-WF7. 321-4037-ST. Jonathan Simkhai launched his eco-responsible essentials collection as an extension of his new lifestyle and design philosophy after relocating to Los Angeles from New York. Jonathan Simkhai Standard encompasses the designer's roots in fine materials coupled with everyday functionality and a commitment to conscious progress. The continuous line of denim and ready-to-wear offers versatile, effortless and minimalist staple items meant to add practicality and timeless pieces to any woman's wardrobe.