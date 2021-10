Featuring a full-grain leather and suede combination upper, go effortlessly chic wearing the waterproof SOREL Evie Sport Lace wedge bootie. Soft canvas footbed with a removable and molded EVA footbed for all-day comfort. Durable rubber outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 1.5 oz Circumference: 14 in Platform Height: 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 7, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.