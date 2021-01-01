Evil Eye Elephant Pendant In White Jade

Size: 28 X 25 Mm Wow! The Lucky Elephant Gemstone Carving As Pendant. These Totems Are An Absolute Catch To Get A Nice And Cute Good Luck Charm To Be Around With You At All Times. This Elephant Pendant Comes In Genuine And Natural White Jade Stone And Carved From All Sides See The Picture Below For Alternative View. This Elephant Pendant Will Protect You Against Evil Eyes Of Other People And Negative Surroundings. The Elephant Considered A Strong Symbol Of Luck - Keep A Lucky Elephant With You To Protect From Bad Luck And To Stimulate Good Luck For All Times. The Elephant Is Probably The Most Positive Animal Symbol Known. The Elephant Attains Old Age And With It, Wisdom. They Are Highly Revered For Their Strength And Power. Jade Natural Powers For Evil Eye Evil Eye Jade Was Considered To Be The Stone Of To The Ancient Mayans And Aztecs. Dispels Negativity And Thought To Provide From One'S Enemies. Helps The Wearer To Sense The Truth In All Situations. Jade Is Said To Bless The One, Who