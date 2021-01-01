Jenny Bird Evil Eye Signet Ring in Metallic Gold. - size 8 (also in 5, 6, 7) Jenny Bird Evil Eye Signet Ring in Metallic Gold. - size 8 (also in 5, 6, 7) 14k gold dipped brass. Made in USA. Enamel evil eye detail. JENR-WL110. JB438. Self-taught designer Jenny Bird grew up immersed in the scenic nature of Elora, a tiny, artistic town in Ontario, Canada. With an innate desire to build something and an eye for beauty, Jenny is committed to a personal philosophy where each piece designed is deeply inspired and well thought-out; produced in the highest quality, and sold at a fair price. Since the line's debut in 2008, Jenny Bird is carried in over 700 retailers worldwide, and most recently was bestowed the honor of being named Canada's Accessory Designer of the Year.