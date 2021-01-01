Oakley EVZero Path Prizm Sunglasses, Black/Clear

Fit & Design: Three-point comfort and performance fit that holds lenses in precise optical alignment Lightweight O Matter™ frame material for all day comfort and durability Unobtainium® earsocks and nosebombs increase grip with perspiration for a no slip grip Frame suitable for small to medium faces Toric shield lens curvature optimizes peripheral vision Optimal precision and impact resistance that meet or exceed ANSI Z80.3 optical and base impact standards Geometric Oakley® design language etched into the lens Technology: HDPolarized minimizes glare via technology that produces a comprehensive, single layered lens (optional) Optional Iridium® lens coating provides tuned light transmission and glare reduction UV protection of Plutonite® lens material that filters out 100% of UVA/UVB/UVC and harmful blue light up to 400 nm Additional Details: Limited Lifetime Warranty coverage against defects in manufacturing materials and/or workmanship Available with Prizm® lenses that are designed to enhance color, contrast, and detail California Proposition 65