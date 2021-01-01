Elevate your warm weather wardrobe with the DV Dolce Vita Ewan slides, perfect for relaxing at home or out and about. Lightweight construction with durable materials. Soft vamp strap for support and comfort. Cushioned marshmallow footbed for added comfort. Rubber outsole for long-lasting wear. Manmade construction throughout. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1 4 in Weight: 10 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.