Black carbon fiber case with a black rubber strap. Black carbon fiber bezel. Silver satin sunburst dial with grey hands and Roman numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 6 o'clock position. One subdial displaying: small second. Roger Dubuis Calibre RD830 Automatic movement, containing 27 Jewels, composed of 183 parts, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 48 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Skeleton transparent exhibition see through case back. Round case shape, case size: 42 mm. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Excalibur Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Roger Dubuis Excalibur Silver Satin Sunburst Dial Automatic Mens Watch RDDBEX0509.