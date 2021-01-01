18kt rose gold case with a black leather strap. Fixed 18kt rose gold bezel. Silver opalin dial with rose gold-tone hands and Roman numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. ETA caliber 902.101 quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 40 mm. Case thickness: 5.9 mm. Band width: 22 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second, battery eol indicator. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Tissot Excellence Mens 18kt Rose Gold Black Leather Watch T926.410.76.013.00.