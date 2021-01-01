Champion Exclusive Classic Jersey Tee, Be Your Own Surf The Web S Unisex

BE YOUR OWN CHAMPION IN ECO-FRIENDLY TEE WITH EXCLUSIVE GRAPHICS Exclusive graphics elevate our Men's Classic Jersey Tee with inspirational message. Constructed with ringspun cotton for a softer feel and a higher stitch count for durability, it layers well, yet is hefty enough to wear solo. Men's unisex fit is designed to fit everyone. Reinforced shoulder seams and soft back neck tape for no distractions will make this your new go-to tee. Part of our Champion Made initiative, this eco-friendly tee is made with traceable U.S. grown cotton and requires 2 to 5 times less water.