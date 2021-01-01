Champion Exclusive Colorblock Packable Jacket Multi XS Unisex

THE PERFECT JACKET WHEN THE WEATHER'S NOT PERFECT Exclusive Packable Jacket lets you rep your red, white and blue pride on the street or trail and takes its inspiration from Champion gear worn by the USA Cycling BMX Freestyle Team. Lightweight pullover jacket resists rain when the weather takes a turn, and keeps you on the move in Champion style. Water-resistant polyester shell with exposed half zip front and dropped shoulder let you layer over sweatshirts and tees on the fly. Bold colorblock design and sublimated graphics for next-level sport style. Lined, three-panel hood with tipped drawcord, elastic cuffs and hem block out the elements. Jacket packs into the front pocket for on the move ease. Champion is an Official Apparel Provider of USA Cycling BMX Freestyle Team.