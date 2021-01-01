Champion Exclusive Heritage Tee, Multi Neon Tie-Dye Purple M Unisex

EXCLUSIVE HAND-DYED NEON TEE WITHOUT THE DIY Tapping into this season's neon shades, our C LAB collaborated with L.A. tie-dye artisans to bring you this hand-dyed collection for a truly one-of-kind look. The multi-neon tie-dye wash uses the same colors and technique, but your tee will be unique and vary slightly from the photograph. Each tee is pre-washed for that soft, had-it-forever feel that just gets better with time. Our Heritage Tee has a classic, men's unisex fit that's made to fit everyone, and is crafted from soft, heavier weight cotton with an old school bound crew neck, reinforced shoulder taping and double-stitched seams.