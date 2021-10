ALL COTTON TEE GIVES YOU BEST OF BOTH WORLDS Our Middleweight Long-Sleeve Tee gives you the comfort of our famous cotton tees with a thicker, heftier feel you can wear any season. Part of our Champion Made Initiative, we use traceable U.S. grown cotton-it's some of the most responsibly produced cotton you'll find in the world and requires 2-5 times less water. Made with heritage details you expect from Champion, from the sturdy ribbed crew neck and cuffs to the double-stitched hem.