Ulysse Nardin Executive Dual Time Automatic Mens Watch 246-00-5-43

18kt rose gold case with a blue (alligator) leather strap. Fixed blue ceramic bezel. Blue dial with luminous rose gold hands and index hour markers. Roman numerals mark the 3, 6, 9 and 12 o'clock positions. Minute markers around the inner ring. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Date display at the 1 o'clock position. Dual time display into a 9 o'clock position. Small seconds sub-dial at the 6 o'clock position. Automatic movement with a 42 hour power reserve. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Skeleton case back. Case diameter: 43 mm. Case thickness: 12.6 mm. Round case shape. Strap width: 20 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second, GMT dual time. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Ulysse Nardin Executive Dual Time Automatic Blue Dial 18kt Rose Gold Mens Watch 246-00-5-43.